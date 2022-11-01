Michael Appleton names his Blackpool side for West Brom clash as key player misses out through illness

Key man Charlie Patino misses out through illness, with Callum Wright taking his place in midfield.

The Seasiders are otherwise unchanged from Saturday’s 2-1 comeback win against Coventry City.

Shayne Lavery returns from suspension to take his place on the bench, which only features six names.

That’s because Patino only reported ill this afternoon after the squad had already stayed over last night.

Jordan Gabriel (knee), Liam Bridcutt (hamstring), Kevin Stewart (fractured foot and calf), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad) and Jake Beesley (also a fractured foot) all remain sidelined.

Blackpool travel to the Hawthorns looking to claim a third consecutive win, something they’ve not managed since March.

The Seasiders also haven’t won at this venue since 1963.

They have a big opportunity to do exactly that though against an out-of-form Baggies side, who prop up the Championship table on just 14 points.

The West Midlands outfit have lost their last three and won just one of their last 13 games.

TEAMS

WBA: Palmer, Furlong, Bartley, O’Shea, Phillips, Yokoslu, Gardner-Hickman, Townsend, Wallace, Swift, Grant

Subs: Button, Pieters, Livermore, Rogic, Molumby, Diangana, Thomas-Asante

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Husband, Dougall, Wright, Carey, Hamilton, Yates, Madine

Subs: Grimshaw, Thompson, Williams, Poveda, Corbeanu, Lavery