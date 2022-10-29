Michael Appleton names his Blackpool side for Coventry City test as ex-Leeds United and Sunderland man drops out

Pool’s head coach is forced into making just one change to his side from last week’s 4-2 derby win against Preston North End.

Liam Bridcutt is the man to drop out after hobbling off with a hamstring strain during the first-half against Ryan Lowe’s side.

Sonny Carey, who impressed in his place off the bench, is rewarded with a start at the CBS Arena as the Seasiders look to make it two wins from two.

Elsewhere, Jordan Thorniley and James Husband are both fit to start once again despite hobbling off with cramp/stiffness against PNE last week.

Shayne Lavery serves the third and final match of his three-game ban, meaning he will be available for the trip to West Brom on Tuesday night.

Jordan Gabriel (knee), Kevin Stewart (fractured foot and calf), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad) and Jake Beesley (also a fractured foot) all remain sidelined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Appleton is forced into making one change to his side

With Bridcutt now out and Lavery still banned, this means Pool are without seven first-team players.

Blackpool take on a Coventry side that won three games on the spin before drawing 2-2 with Rotherham United in midweek.

Despite their good form, Mark Robins’ side remain in the bottom three having played two games fewer than most teams owing to their pitch issues earlier in the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

TEAMS

Coventry: Wilson, Kane, McFadzean, Panzo, Bidwell, Sheaf, Hamer, Allen, O’Hare, Palmer

Subs: Moore, Rose, Reid, Burroughs, Howley, Walker, Gyokeres

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Husband, Patino, Dougall, Carey, Hamilton, Yates, Madine

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Grimshaw, Thompson, Williams, Ward, Wright, Poveda, Corbeanu