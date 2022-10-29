Blackpool's Jordan Gabriel sends defiant message after completing successful surgery

The right-back is now expected to be sidelined until the New Year after suffering a freak lateral meniscus injury while sitting on a stool at home.

The 24-year-old took to his Instagram page to update supporters on his recovery after going under the knife at Spire Manchester Hospital.

“Surgery complete,” Gabriel wrote.

“I'm now fully focused on my recovery and will do everything I can to be back as quickly as possible.

“Despite the obvious disappointment, I'm a firm believer that within difficulty lies opportunity and I'm going to make sure I return better, fitter and stronger than ever before.

“With the support of my partner, daughter, family and everyone at Blackpool, I'm ready for the challenge ahead.

Gabriel is now facing a period of rehabilitation after going under the knife

“I'd like to thank everyone for the messages of support! I'll be back.”

Gabriel becomes the second Blackpool player to undergo an operation this week after Kevin Stewart also went under the knife.

Like Gabriel, the midfielder is also expected to be out until the New Year after having surgery on his metatarsal.

“I’m hoping it draws a line under the foot injury,” head coach Michael Appleton said.

“When you have that type of injury, and I’ve had a similar injury myself, you tend to pick up injuries in other areas, especially the lower leg which Kev has done.