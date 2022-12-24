Michael Appleton discusses if Blackpool's Boxing Day trip to Hull City is 'must win'

The Seasiders’ run of six games without a victory leaves them in 22nd place in the Championship, two points adrift of safety.

On Monday they make the trip to Humberside to face the side that sits directly above them in the league table.

Many have described the festive clash as a six-pointer, but Appleton says he won’t be panicking even if the result goes against his side at the MKM Stadium.

“There’s still 69 points to play for,” he said.

“But I get it and I understand it, you have to be mindful of wanting to win the games against the teams that are in and around you and not allow them to pull away from you.

“I certainly prefer we win the game rather than lose it but there will certainly be no panicking from that point of view.

Michael Appleton's side can climb out of the bottom three on Boxing Day with a win

“We have to stay focused and ensure the points tally we’re aiming for and looking to get come the end of the season, we make sure we hit that.”

For the second week running the Seasiders face a relegation rival, having drawn 1-1 with Cardiff City last weekend.

Appleton’s men were lucky to still be in the game at half-time, but they responded well in the second period to claim a point.

“In terms of approach, there were two types of approach last week - one we liked and one we didn’t like,” Appleton said.

“I preferred it when the players were far more aggressive in the second-half because we took the game to Cardiff and put them under the cosh a little bit.

“If we’re going to get anything out of the game on Boxing Day then we certainly have to do that against Hull.

“It’s easier saying it than actually doing it and I can speak from experience on all these matters because I’ve been there before as a player and a coach.

“It does become a mentality thing, rather than tactical or physical. We’ve just got to be brave and if we do that at certain times in a game and certain areas we can cause teams issues.”

Hull have already beaten Blackpool once this season, having won 3-1 at Bloomfield Road under interim boss Andy Dawson back in October.

The Tigers are now led by Liam Rosenior, the man who was also in the frame to take over at Blackpool prior to Appleton’s appointment.

The former Derby County coach has won one and lost one so far since his arrival, drawing the other three.

Assessing Hull’s change in approach under Rosenior, Appleton said: “I wouldn’t say there’s been a drastic change, but there’s been a big change in terms of how they set up.

“They’re very possession-based, they take their time and try and build, their possession stats and passing stats have gone through the roof since Liam has gone in.

