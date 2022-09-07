Michael Appleton discusses early impact of Blackpool's Leeds United and Wolves loanees
Michael Appleton has pinpointed one specific area of Theo Corbeanu’s game where the Blackpool loanee can still improve.
The winger has been in excellent form for the Seasiders in recent weeks, scoring three goals in his last four appearances.
While Appleton has no doubt the Wolves loanee will continue to contribute in the final third, he still feels there are areas to improve.
“He knows where the goal is, there’s no doubt about that,” he said.
“He will get goals, he will get assists but with Theo we’re just trying to manage him and get a different understanding of how we work out of possession.
“He’s learning all the time, he wants to learn and he wants to be better at that, because that’s where people were questioning him. Not his ability.
“But if we can develop him from that point of view and add to it with goals and assists, we might have a player on our hands.”
Despite Josh Bowler’s recent departure, Blackpool do have players to step into the breach in the form of Corbeanu and Ian Poveda.
The latter had a first start to remember against Huddersfield Town last week despite lacking a little in match sharpness.
“He was very good,” Appleton concurred.
“He’s not had much football, so we were a little bit worried about that and we were thinking he might be better as an impact sub.
“Because we changed the shape a little bit we thought it might help him and it seemed to work.
“A lot of the big moments came down to him.”