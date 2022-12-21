Michael Appleton delivers verdict on Blackpool's defensive record ahead of crucial Hull City clash

The Seasiders have conceded just one goal in the two games they’ve played since returning from the World Cup break.

Prior to that, Appleton’s side were leaking far too many goals, conceding 16 in just eight games.

While Blackpool are now finding it difficult to score at the other end of the pitch, bagging just two goals in six games, Appleton believes it’s imperative his side give themselves a foundation to build from.

“Clean sheets are massive and that was a big bonus from the Birmingham game,” he told Blackpool’s official website.

“The first goal in any game is massive. You’ll obviously throw back at me the fact we got the first goal in the Wigan game but being down to 10 men for so long made things difficult.

“But when it is 11v11, it gives you a massive opportunity to win the game or at least get something from it.

“I think everybody recognises and sees that.”

The Seasiders looked especially weak defending set-pieces before the month-long break, which is something they’ve worked heavily on over the last few weeks.

“You look at the (offside) goals in the Birmingham game, that was great for me because from an organisational point of view, that was one thing we could have been better at before the break,” Appleton conceded.

“It was almost like a second phase type where players were, possibly beforehand, getting left in because they weren’t up to play.

“As it happened we were very organised and disciplined and keeping a clean sheet was good.

“The later the game went, the more we got stronger and the younger players in the team really stepped up and showed some maturity, which we’re obviously going to need over the next game or two because we’re away from home.”

The only side to have conceded more goals than Blackpool this season are their next opponents Hull City, who have shipped 40 goals in just 23 games.

