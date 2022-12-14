Michael Appleton delivers his verdict on Blackpool’s key off-the-field appointments from Coventry City

Chris Badlan made the move from Coventry City at the start of the month to replace John Stephenson, who is stepping down from his role as head of football operations in March.

Badlan is joined by Stuart Benthom, who also makes the move from Coventry to become Blackpool’s head scout.

Addressing the appointment, Appleton said: “From a footballing point of view to appoint a sporting director, it’s a role I’m used to having worked with previous sporting directors.

“I was involved with one of the first sporting directors in the country when I was at West Brom under Dan Ashworth, who is someone I consider a friend and not just a former colleague.

“So I know the process and I know how it works. It’s something I’m very comfortable with and it can only be a positive for the club.”

The timing of the two appointments is particularly timely given the January transfer window is only a couple of weeks away.

Chris Badlan joined as Blackpool's new sporting director at the start of December. Picture: Tangerine TV

“That’s very important,” Appleton added.

“They’re going to help that process run smoothly and hopefully act as a catalyst of really good practice going forward, making sure we’re prepared and ready because it’s obviously a very competitive business.