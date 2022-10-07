Michael Appleton comments on Gary Madine's knock after Blackpool beat Watford
The Seasiders return to Bloomfield Road this afternoon for a home game against Slaven Bilic’s Watford.
Michael Appleton’s side will be desperate to get back to winning ways after enduring a run of four games without a win.
To find out if they can, follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Blackpool v Watford - live updates
Key Events
- FT: Blackpool 3-1 Watford
- Seasiders looking to pick up first win in five
- Kenny Dougall misses out through suspension
Injury update
Michael Appleton confirmed Gary Madine has a niggly issue with his groin, but the club are hopeful it's nothing too serious.
Still no timeframe for Jordan Gabriel's return despite seeing the specialist. Appleton confirms surgery could be an option.
FULL TIME
FT: Blackpool 3-1 Watford
A gutsy, gutsy win from the Seasiders. Thoroughly deserved too. Delighted for Jerry in particular. A real shift and two real quality goals to win it.
90 - Banter FC
Both sets of supporters signing "you're getting sacked in the morning" to Slaven Bilic, as boos ring out from the away end.
Watford FC - Banter FC.
85 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!!! (3-1)
Oh.my.god! That's Jerry at his very best.
He twists and turns his marker once, twice, three times, before slotting home coolly. Absolute superb stuff.
Look what confidence can do.
83 - Shift
Jerry has been playing right wing-back for the entirety of the second-half, camped a few yards away from Callum Connolly. He's put in a right shift.
He deserved that moment. Now hold on!
81 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!!! (2-1)
What a finish from Jerry! A first-time effort which finally beats Bachmann.
Yates has deserved that and so have Blackpool. They've shown so much guts.
79 - Passion
Dom Thompson fist pumps to the crowd after winning Blackpool a goal kick after conceding possession on the halfway line.
Seasiders certainly leaving it all out there.
75 - Saved
Charlie Patino’s flying effort from range is well saved by Bachmann.
74 - Third change
CJ Hamilton replaces Gary Madine, who appeared to hold his groin a minute or two again.
70 - Close again!
Another great save!
This time Bachmann denies Jordan Thorniely from the corner.
So close for Blackpool!