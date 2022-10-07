Michael Appleton's predicted Blackpool line-up for Watford clash - photo gallery
Blackpool are back on home turf this weekend where Watford stand in the way of a much-needed first win in five.
If they do pick up a long-overdue three points, the Seasiders will have to do so without EIGHT first-team players – seven through injury and Kenny Dougall through suspension.
That makes team selection a little tricky for Michael Appleton, with options light on the ground.
Here’s how we think Pool might line up tomorrow...
