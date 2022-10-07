News you can trust since 1873
Michael Appleton will be without EIGHT first-team players tomorrow

Michael Appleton's predicted Blackpool line-up for Watford clash - photo gallery

Blackpool are back on home turf this weekend where Watford stand in the way of a much-needed first win in five.

By Matt Scrafton
Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:34 am

If they do pick up a long-overdue three points, the Seasiders will have to do so without EIGHT first-team players – seven through injury and Kenny Dougall through suspension.

That makes team selection a little tricky for Michael Appleton, with options light on the ground.

Here’s how we think Pool might line up tomorrow...

1. GK - Chris Maxwell

The number one jersey is now Maxwell's to lose after two impressive showings since replacing Dan Grimshaw.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

2. RB - Callum Connolly

With Jordan Gabriel out for the forseeable future, chances are Connolly will be required at right-back until the World Cup break.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

The skipper is likely to have his hands full with Watford's dangerous frontline.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

4. CB - Jordan Thorniley

Thorniley will continue to partner Big Marv with James Husband and Rhys Williams both out injured.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

