Michael Appleton assesses the chances of Blackpool having players back for crucial Wigan Athletic clash

Callum Connolly returns to the fold after serving his one-match suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Luton Town.

But the likes of Jordan Thorniley (concussion) and Liam Bridcutt (hamstring) are doubts for Saturday’s short trip to the DW Stadium.

We’re also yet to hear an update on James Husband, who also hobbled off with a hamstring issue during the midweek defeat to Middlesbrough – where the Seasiders were without eight first-team players.

Speaking after that game, Appleton was asked if he was likely to have any players back for Saturday.

In response, he said: “Probably not. Callum is the obvious one to come into it, but Jud from a protocol point of view is going to be struggling and clearly Hubby has a bit of discomfort in the hamstrings, so that doesn’t help us.

“You’ve got to stand up though, because these are the moments where you’ve got to be counted and take it on the chin.

Michael Appleton will be without a number of first-team players at Wigan this weekend

“Hubby has done well but he got caught with a foul early in the game and you could tell he was a bit tentative after that and he didn’t want to over-commit himself.

“Whether it’s at left-side centre-half, left-back or left wing-back he’s an asset for us, so he will be a miss if he’s out.”

Despite all suffering with a sickness bug, Rhys Williams, Charlie Patino, Sonny Carey, Ian Poveda and Shayne Lavery were all included in Blackpool’s squad in midweek.

Providing an update on their condition, Appleton said: “They’re not 100 per cent but needs must, I suppose. Some of them had to play.

“It’s not been ideal preparation by any stretch of the imagination, but if there’s anything to come out of Tuesday night then at least it’s put them in a good place for Saturday in terms of physical wise, to get through the game.