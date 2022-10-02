Michael Appleton addresses Blackpool's worrying injury record as James Husband becomes latest absentee

The Seasiders have consistently picked up injuries, dating back to Neil Critchley’s reign when seven, eight or nine players would often be out at any given time.

But that pattern of misfortune appears to have continued with Appleton, who has been without a number of key players throughout the campaign.

James Husband became the latest player to pick up a knock, seeing him left out of the squad for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Norwich City.

When asked about the defender’s absence, Appleton explained: “He’s got a bit of a calf issue.

“He had a fitness test on Saturday morning and he wasn’t quite right, so I didn’t want to risk him on the bench and bring him on for 20 minutes and all of a sudden he’s not ready for Tuesday (Sunderland away).

“I’m hoping he’s available for Tuesday. It’s improved over the last couple of days and I thought he’d be okay for the game on Saturday, but it’s not improved enough for him to be available.

James Husband missed out yesterday with a calf injury

“Fingers crossed he will be fine for Tuesday.”

Husband now joins Rhys Williams (shin), Kevin Stewart (calf and fractured foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad), and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) on the sidelines.

“It’s always concerning because we haven’t got the strength in depth some of the other squads and clubs have got, so it will always be a concern,” Appleton added.

“Will it ever change? Who knows. It’s obviously something we will continue to look at and see if there is anything we can do better, improve, do less of or do more of.

“But I’ve been at various clubs where if you pick up a couple of injuries it can hurt you a damn sight lot more than some of the other clubs in the league.

“Clearly you want to have as many players available because clearly we don’t have the biggest squad.

“We will continue to look at that and see if there is anything we will do better to make sure it doesn’t continue to happen.

