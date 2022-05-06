Memory Match: Scott Taylor nets 16th goal of the season as Blackpool beat Peterborough United

Peterborough United 0-1 Blackpool – November 22, 2003

Another week, another 1-0 win. Getting boring isn't it?

That, in case any Americans are reading, was irony. This kind of result, so unfamiliar to Blackpool fans in the last few years, will do just fine thanks very much.

It was an excellent three points and even bad weather, two disallowed goals and a coach driver who took 45 minutes to travel four miles couldn't prevent Pool from recording a fifth victory in six matches, conceding just a solitary goal along the way.

Particularly in the second half, this was a rip-roaring contest, end to end and hugely enjoyable.

Which is more than can be said for two Peterborough fans in front of the press box.

This is a flavour of their pre-match conversation, which lasted for 45 painful minutes.

“The last home match against Hereford was my 34th anniversary of watching the Posh, " said the smaller of the two, sounding not unlike Peter Cook's E.L.Whisty. "November 1, 1969. Why, I remember it like yesterday."

Not to be outdone his accomplice - possibly soon to appear on Mastermind with the specialised chosen subject Peterborough formations 1972-2003 - responded: "'I was six, in September '72 and I recall we played 4-4-2 with the full backs pushing up. I think it was Jones who played second half as emergency centre forward because Baldwin, whose shorts always flapped out at the inner thigh, was knocked unconscious by a flailing elbow early on."

It was noticeable that several rows of seats around the pair were uninhabited. No prizes for guessing why.

Still, it's understandable that the home fans were dwelling on times gone by. If they'd been discussing this season's home form the conversation wouldn't have been a happy one.

Barry Fry's side have yet to win at London Road this season and on this performance it's plain to see why.

The team lacks confidence, the defence is uncertain and there is very little created by the midfield.

It's clearly affecting their much-vaunted star striker Leon McKenzie, who was poor - though praise for that must be heaped on Mike Flynn and Steve Elliott, who retained their places from last week and were superb at the centre of Pool's defence.

They weren't the only Pool players on form. Several men stood out.

Scott Taylor was terrific up front, running into the flanks and retaining the ball well. He also scored a fine 16th goal of the season, using pace to get ahead of his marker and finishing with aplomb for a strike which was to prove decisive.

Then there was the other hero - on-loan Australian keeper Brad Jones. Gutted at the rugby result, he took his frustration out on Peterborough, particularly in the final quarter when the home side belatedly rallied and pinned Pool back.

In a pressure situation, Jones showed guts, bravery and admirable composure to repel everything hurled his way.

A good display all round then which was a relief because the omens weren't good.

At 2.15pm the announcement over the tannoy said: "We normally give you the teams at this point - but we can't because Blackpool haven't turned up yet".

Despite the fact that the Seasiders squad had stayed at a hotel just four miles from the ground, the coach driver - who had asked the girl at reception for directions - got completely lost and ended up stuck in heavy traffic somewhere on the outskirts of the town.

Four miles took three-quarters of an hour. Lloyd Scott, the former Blackpool goalkeeper turned deep sea diver-marathon walker, could have completed the journey quicker.

Pool finally arrived at at 2.20pm, but the referee was so concerned he had already ordered kick-off to be delayed by five minutes.

When the contest belatedly got under way there wasn't initially too much to get excited about as the teams cancelled each other out and we were left with a scrappy, cagey affair.

There's nothing wrong with that though. Away from home the name of the game is to keep the crowd quiet, don't concede and then pinch a goal. In that respect it worked a treat.

Just before the break there was a talking point when John Murphy steered home Martin Bullock's right wing centre. It was a superbly made goal but unfortunately Murphy was ruled offside.

McMahon played down the incident afterwards - but if his team hadn't won you can bet your bottom dollar Mr M would have had more to say. It certainly looked a tight decision.

To the second half though because it's worth talking about.

It was a great 45 minutes and it began as it meant to go on. Steve Elliott slipped on the rain-sodden surface allowing Posh striker Richard Logan to break clear. Elliott attempted to bring down his man but missed - what turned out to be a hugely fortunate moment, for Elliott would have walked.

Logan headed into the box, tried to skip round the advancing Jones, but the Aussie - possibly imagining it was that pain-in-the-butt Pom Jonny Wilkinson coming towards him - bravely leapt at the ball and made a fine save.

Quick as a flash he hoofed the ball up the other end. Scott Taylor outpaced Mark Arber and then showed Logan how strikers should finish by confidently curling the ball into the top corner.

It was an incredible 30 seconds of football and illustrated just how quickly fortunes can alter.

Barry Fry responded by making three substitutions and buoyed by the changes, the home side roared forward.

There were several heart-stopping moments when the ball zipped around the Pool penalty area before being hacked clear or - as was more often the case - saved by the impenetrable Jones. Indeed the keeper made at least five fine stops.

The Seasiders had chances too though. Murphy, put through by Bullock, hit the side-netting and there was a second disallowed goal when Mike Flynn's header was helped in on the line by Taylor. If Taylor, who was in an offside position, hadn't touched the ball the goal would have stood.

In the end though it was academic as Pool held out and deservedly so. They always looked the better side and, sure, there were let-offs but away from home that's bound to happen.