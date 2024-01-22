Memories of Blackpool legend Jimmy Armfield shared on the sixth anniversary of his passing
The England international spent the entirety of his playing career with the Seasiders, with his time at the club spanning between 1954 and 1971. After hanging up his boots, he managed both Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United, before making a move into the media.
At Bloomfield Road there is a stand named after Armfield, while there is also a statue of him outside of the ground.
Marking the anniversary of his death at the age of 82, his former club wrote: “Remembering our record appearance holder Jimmy Armfield, who sadly passed away six years ago today.”
Supporters were quick to reply to the message, with one stating: “A Blackpool legend. Mr Blackpool. We’re all thinking of Jimmy and the family today. God bless.”
Another added: “A brilliant footballer but a better man.”
A third agreed: “Brilliant footballer, outstanding broadcaster and a very fine man. Sadly missed.”
BBC 5 Live Sport also took to social media to remember Armfield, following his years of service to the broadcaster.
They wrote: “Today marks the sixth anniversary of the passing of Jimmy Armfield. An absolute gentleman. A football legend. Our friend over the airwaves. He is much missed by all of us at 5 Live.”
Also on X, Stu’s Football Flashbacks paid tribute to Armfield’s time on the airwaves, posting: “Growing up I used to love hearing him summarise matches on Radio 5 Live. Incredibly knowledgeable, a cracking voice and a true gentleman. For 35 years, Jimmy was the best co-commentator on the airwaves.”