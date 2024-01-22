News you can trust since 1873
Heritage vital for Blackpool man as he shares admiration for Chelsea and AFCON legend

Blackpool striker Kylian Kouassi states his heritage is something that is very important to him- and hopes one day he may get the opportunity to represent Ivory Coast.
By Amos Wynn
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 10:30 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 10:52 GMT
Kylian Kouassi (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)Kylian Kouassi (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)
The 20-year-old made the move to Bloomfield Road during the summer following his departure from Sutton United, where he had started his career. In 13 appearances for the Seasiders, he has scored five times in all competitions, but has been absent since November due to a hamstring injury.

Kouassi’s first experience of live football was watching the current AFCON hosts in London back in 2010, but one of his idols was not involved.

Didier Drogba was someone I looked up to- just the position and the aura he had on the pitch, I liked the way he played,” he said.

“The way he used to score goals was a beautiful thing to see. I wanted to be like him because he’s from the country I’m from- he’s a big name there.

“When you see those big people, everyone from those countries back in Africa want to be like them. Drogba was the one for me. Idolising my star keeps me going.

“My first match would’ve been Ivory Coast V Italy at West Ham’s stadium- it was a friendly. It was a very surreal experience for me, seeing those players. It was a joy to watch, I’ll always remember that one.

“From my background it’s a joy to represent your country, there’s always a meaning to it for the players that do. It was an honour for that to be my first game. Every footballer wants to represent their country, so of course that’s an ambition for me.”

