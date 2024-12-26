Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool travel to the Racecourse Ground to take on Wrexham on Boxing Day.

The Seasiders head into the fixture on the back of a four-game unbeaten run in League One, but will face a tough task against the side currently sat third in the table - with 42 points from 21 games.

Wrexham have enjoyed a recent rise through the leagues on the back of Hollywood’s Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney becoming the club’s owners.

A face familiar to many Blackpool fans has closely observed the success of the Red Dragons in recent years.

Andy Morrell was part of the Seasiders team that claimed promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs back in 2007.

Across his two seasons on the Fylde Coast, the 50-year-old scored 25 goals in 91 appearances, after making the move from Coventry City.

Andy Morrell was with Blackpool between 2006 and 2008

Morrell’s CV also includes two spells playing for Wrexham, as well as a stint in the dugout at the Racecourse Ground.

In recent years, the retired forward has turned his attention to media, and currently has the task of commentating on the Welsh outfit home and away.

“It’s busy to be fair but I love it - I couldn’t turn the opportunity down with the journey Wrexham are on at the minute,” he told the Gazette earlier this year.

“It’s great to get to go to the games and watch lots of footy, it’s top draw stuff in League One.

“Being on the rollercoaster that Wrexham has been on in the last few years is insane, I can’t use any other word - it’s been a brilliant journey so far and it doesn’t look like it’s going to stop any time soon.

“When the owners do come it’s an absolute circus around the place because everyone wants a piece of them.

“They’ve fully got the community on board, and the attendances have gone through the roof. It’s just a really good feel factor place to be.

“It’s a bit of a fairytale, and I know there’s a lot of jealousy out there because everyone would want what Wrexham has had.

“They’ve obviously got two promotions back-to-back, and we’ll see whether they can get that again; it’s a bit tougher in League One.”