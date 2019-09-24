Matty Virtue pleased to put frustrating start behind him at Blackpool

Matty Virtue was glad to get among the goals for Blackpool again after a frustrating start to the season.

The midfielder netted for the first time this term in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Accrington Stanley.

The 22-year-old struck an impressive shot in off the post to snatch a late point for the under-par Seasiders.

“We didn’t plan to leave it that late but I think it’s a good point,” Virtue said.

“We came here looking for a win because we wanted back-to-back wins (after beating Doncaster Rovers last Tuesday) to get some momentum. But we haven’t lost, which is important.

“To get three points at Doncaster was massive because I don’t think many teams will go there and win.

“Accrington is also a tough place to go and we’ve come here and got a point.

“But now we move on and get back home on Friday, when hopefully we can pick up three points (against Lincoln City).”

Virtue, who joined the Seasiders during last season’s January transfer window, went on to score three goals in 13 games in the latter half of the campaign.

The former Liverpool man is gaining a reputation as a goalscoring box-to-box midfielder and Virtue believes he fits the tag.

“I was only going to shoot,” he said of his goal.

“I had a chance in the first half, where I think the keeper made a meal of it and I got on the end of it, but I was disappointed with myself with that one.

“But hopefully I have redeemed myself by putting the ball in the back of the net at the death.

“I was delighted with it. I scored here last year which was my first league goal, so the manager had a feeling I’d get one. Obviously I don’t mind playing here.

“I feel as though I can get goals and I feel as though I can get forward from midfield, especially with Jay (Spearing) being more of a deeper player.

“That allows me to push forward and that’s what I did and hopefully I can repeat that throughout the season.

“I think I can come into the team and bring goals.”

Virtue’s goal at the Crown Ground came in just his second league start of the season.

The midfielder was sidelined for the opening month of the campaign after suffering a thigh injury in a pre-season friendly against AFC Fylde.

Virtue admits it was a frustrating period being out of action but he believes he’s now getting up to full speed.

“No one wants to get injured in pre-season, especially when you’ve got a new manager coming in,” he said.

“You want to put your mark on the team and get that run in the side, but I didn’t really get that.

“I’m only really getting up to full fitness now but I’ve started two games in a week and this was my first 90 minutes. Hopefully I can kick on from here.”