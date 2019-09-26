Matty Virtue backs Blackpool to crack the creativity problem

Midfielder Matty Virtue is confident Blackpool can rediscover their creative spark.

Simon Grayson’s men have struggled to create clear-cut chances in recent weeks, scoring just two goals in three games.

But Virtue, who netted his first of the season in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Accrington Stanley, believes the Seasiders have the quality to rectify the problem.

He said: “We had a couple of chances in the first half against Accrington, whereas we had the majority of the ball in the second half but didn’t really create anything clear-cut.

“That’s quite frustrating and it’s something we need to work on. It might just be to do with cohesion.

“Sometimes we’re looking for Feens (Liam Feeney) to create our chances, when maybe he’s getting blocked out because teams have seen that.

“We need to change that and play through midfield a bit more or improve the link-up play with the strikers.

“But it’s definitely something we are going to take to the training pitch and work on because we are getting a lot of the ball. We just can’t seem to convert that into chances.

“Look at what we’ve got and what we can bring off the bench. We’ve got Sean Scannell and Sullay (Kaikai) – the quality is unbelievable, it’s just about making it click.

“We’re a relatively new squad, with quite a lot of new players brought in during the summer, and we’re only 10 games into the season so I don’t think there’s any need to panic. I think it’s only a matter of time until it clicks.

“The level of the squad has risen extremely compared to last season. Everyone is looking over their shoulder.

“Just look at Sullay and how fantastic he’s been in the opening few games of the season, yet he hasn’t started the last two.

“That just shows how much quality there is and that’s what happens with good squads – the players drive each other on.

“Everyone wants to play but we’re definitely stronger than last year.”

While Pool were far from their best at Accrington, Grayson’s men were still able to snatch a point at the death.

That, according to Virtue, should stand them in good stead for the remainder of the campaign.

“They’re good team who know how to play,” the 22-year-old added. “They’re good on the ball and they make it hard for you, especially at their ground.

“We’ll take a point but by no means are we happy with it. We wanted to be coming away with all three.

“We want to be making use of the amount of ball we had and creating more clear-cut chances. That’s something we need to work on and we’re going to.

“But four points from two away games, especially after two defeats, we’ll take that.”