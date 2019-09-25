Ben Hatton to leave Blackpool FC as part of new management structure

Blackpool FC managing director Ben Hatton is to leave the club as part of a new management structure.

READ MORE: Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet should be fit for Lincoln City clash

The former Manchester United man, who was appointed by the receivers back in February, will depart the club at the end of his contract on September 30.

The club has also announced the appointment of Linton Brown as chief commercial officer and acting chief executive as part of the re-structure process.

The former Hull City and Swansea City striker joins the club having held senior commercial positions at Hull, Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley.

Brown will take on the role of acting chief executive from October 1.

Owner Simon Sadler said: “I would like to welcome Linton to the Club as part of our new management structure, which will see appointments of a permanent chief executive and other key roles in due course.

“Linton has experience from League One up to the Premier League and this will be of great benefit to the club as we build upon the work of the interim management team and plan for future success.

“I would also like to thank Ben for his work on behalf of the club and in particular for his help and assistance to me personally during my initial period as new owner. His role during the sale period and transitional phase has been vital.

“I wish Ben all the very best in his future endeavours.”

Hatton joins Michael Bolingbroke in departing the club having helped stabilise matters behind the scenes following the ousting of the previous owners.

“The past seven months have been amongst the most enjoyable of my career," Hatton said.

"I am enormously proud to have been associated with this great club at such a pivotal time in its history.

"I came to do a very specific job, to stabilise the club and to help its transition to new ownership.

“I have done that and so now is the time to hand over the reins to a new permanent management team who will take the club onwards and upwards under Simon’s ownership.

"I will always cherish my time at Blackpool and wish the club, its fans, Simon and the new management team every success in the future.

“UTMP.”