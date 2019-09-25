Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet should be fit for Lincoln City clash

Blackpool believe the injury to top scorer Armand Gnanduillet isn’t serious and the striker should be back in contention for Friday’s home clash with Lincoln City.

The Frenchman missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Accrington Stanley after suffering a muscle strain in the lead-up to the game.

But the 27-year-old, who has scored six goals in 10 games this season, could have featured had Grayson been willing to take the risk.

The Pool boss said: “It’s nothing too serious. He just picked up a bit of a muscle injury the other day.

“He had a fitness test on Friday but we decided we wouldn’t risk him as we’d rather lose him for just the one game than for four or five.”

Gnanduillet is now likely to come back into the manager’s thoughts for the Friday night game at Bloomfield Road.

The two men who led the line at the Crown Ground on Saturday, Joe Nuttall and Ryan Hardie, are yet to score a league goal between them.

Grayson added: “We will look at things in a different light (for Friday). We will look at our opponents and how they will set up, but I’m always looking at different solutions to problems.

“Players are giving me the opportunity to change things around. I might have changed things around before the Accrington game but we decided to go with the same team.

“Obviously Armand wasn’t available, so the team really picked itself.”

Pool have responded well to their back-to-back defeats against Coventry City and MK Dons by picking up four points from two tough away games.

But Grayson still wants more from his side, adding: “If you class a week as Saturday to Saturday then no, I’m not happy.

“But from Sunday to Saturday, with four points from two away games, I’m pretty pleased with that.

“We did say after the defeat against Coventry that we wanted to start on a new run but that didn’t happen last week against MK Dons. But the week after that was a good week.

“I would have loved to have won the game at Accrington, but if you can’t win you’ve got to make sure you draw and we’ve done that.

“We knew going there was going to be difficult as they pop it around and they have some good players.

“But we stuck to what we needed to do and we’ve got back to what we’re good at doing in terms of making ourselves hard to play against.

“But ultimately we’ve got to do things a little bit better against Lincoln.

“What the players have shown is a good spirit and a drive. They kept going right until the end against Accrington to try and get something out of the game.

“We will work hard in training this week to make sure we pick up three points at home next time.”