Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Nya Kirby makes an impact off the bench as Blackpool draw with Wycombe

Blackpool came from behind twice last night to extend their unbeaten run to four games with a 2-2 draw at home to Wycombe Wanderers.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
Christoffer Mafoumbi - 5
Failed to take control of his six-yard box for Wycombe’s second goal and flapped at too many crosses.
Michael Nottingham - 6
Played a hospital ball to Jay Spearing early on which led to the midfielder picking up an injury.
Ben Heneghan - 7
Will be pleased to finally get his long-overdue first goal for the club with a close-range header from a corner.
Curtis Tilt - 7
Enjoyed a good battle with Adebayo Akinfenwa and he stood up to the challenge well. Showed good composure on the ball.
Marc Bola - 6
Crossing from the left wasn’t up to its usually high level, but always made himself available down the flank.
Ollie Turton - 6
Looked to get on the ball in the early stages but he clattered into a few challenges and was lucky not to get booked.
Jay Spearing - 6
Lasted just six minutes after picking up an early knock to his knee after a hospital ball from Michael Nottingham.
Jordan Thompson - 7
Regularly got himself into dangerous pockets of space and provided the cross for Ben Heneghan’s goal.
Liam Feeney - 6
Came agonisingly close to scoring his first goal for the club with a first-half header. Frustrating in possession.
Nathan Delfouneso - 7
Always looked lively and embarked on a number of dangerous runs. Came inches away from levelling early on.
Armand Gnanduillet - 7
Struggled a little bit in the first half with a knock, but came into his own in the second period and was a constant menace.
Subs used
Harry Pritchard - 7
For Spearing, 6
Fairly anonymous early on but showed courage and composure to net Pool’s penalty into the top corner.
Elias Sorensen - 6
For Feeney, 57
Showed some neat touches and decent hold-up play but didn’t get any clear-cut chances to get a shot off at goal.
Nya Kirby - 7
For Thompson, 76
Did brilliantly to win Blackpool the late penalty by showing good footwork and turn to pace to beat his man.