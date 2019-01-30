Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Nya Kirby makes an impact off the bench as Blackpool draw with Wycombe

Blackpool came from behind twice last night to extend their unbeaten run to four games with a 2-2 draw at home to Wycombe Wanderers.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Christoffer Mafoumbi - 5

Failed to take control of his six-yard box for Wycombe’s second goal and flapped at too many crosses.

Michael Nottingham - 6

Played a hospital ball to Jay Spearing early on which led to the midfielder picking up an injury.

Ben Heneghan - 7

Will be pleased to finally get his long-overdue first goal for the club with a close-range header from a corner.

Curtis Tilt - 7

Enjoyed a good battle with Adebayo Akinfenwa and he stood up to the challenge well. Showed good composure on the ball.

Marc Bola - 6

Crossing from the left wasn’t up to its usually high level, but always made himself available down the flank.

Ollie Turton - 6

Looked to get on the ball in the early stages but he clattered into a few challenges and was lucky not to get booked.

Jay Spearing - 6

Lasted just six minutes after picking up an early knock to his knee after a hospital ball from Michael Nottingham.

Jordan Thompson - 7

Regularly got himself into dangerous pockets of space and provided the cross for Ben Heneghan’s goal.

Liam Feeney - 6

Came agonisingly close to scoring his first goal for the club with a first-half header. Frustrating in possession.

Nathan Delfouneso - 7

Always looked lively and embarked on a number of dangerous runs. Came inches away from levelling early on.

Armand Gnanduillet - 7

Struggled a little bit in the first half with a knock, but came into his own in the second period and was a constant menace.

Subs used

Harry Pritchard - 7

For Spearing, 6

Fairly anonymous early on but showed courage and composure to net Pool’s penalty into the top corner.

Elias Sorensen - 6

For Feeney, 57

Showed some neat touches and decent hold-up play but didn’t get any clear-cut chances to get a shot off at goal.

Nya Kirby - 7

For Thompson, 76

Did brilliantly to win Blackpool the late penalty by showing good footwork and turn to pace to beat his man.