'Massive': Wigan boss Shaun Maloney expects tense affair against relegation rivals Blackpool

His side currently sit bottom of the Championship table and are eight points from safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maloney states Wigan need to get the fundamentals right when they face fellow strugglers Blackpool at Bloomfield Road this afternoon.

“It’s a huge game,” he said.

“Every fixture has felt like that, but as we get closer to the end of the season that is magnified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to be looking to win four of our last five games if we want to stay up. We know what we need to do to give us the opportunity and that starts this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s going to be tension from both teams because it’s such a massive game for both teams, but we have to run more and fight harder than the opposition. In the moments when it really counts we have to be clinical.

Latics boss Shaun Maloney

“Defending in our own box has to be at the best level and we have to take the chances we are creating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Blackpool are also fighting for their lives and we have to match that.

“In this league every game brings different challenges, whether that is tactical or physical, and I don’t see this one being any different to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to outfight them and come out on top of every challenge – the fundamentals have to be the foundation for us.

“You can’t control the outside noise. We know that the players will hear some things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I need to show them when we are at our best without the ball, with it we can cause any team in this league problems – we just have to be more clinical in both boxes.

“If we take those chances then the external noise becomes irrelevant.

“I show the players what we are doing right and what we are doing wrong, but I need them to believe when we’re at our best we can compete against any team.

Advertisement Hide Ad