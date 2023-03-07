'Massive': Blackpool must build on Burnley draw according to ex-Sheffield Wednesday man

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Mick McCarthy’s side are now six points adrift of safety, Thorniley is hoping this result will do wonders for Blackpool’s confidence heading into the final 11 games.

“It’s massive,” he said.

“They’ve scored a shedload of goals this season so to keep them to none is massive for us.

“I think it was the shape that was massive for us especially. You saw they ran out of ideas at the end, we frustrated them and we even had a few spells where we could have maybe nicked a goal.

“It was a great performance and we can take confidence from this heading into the next game (against Bristol City).

Jordan Thorniley helped the Seasiders keep out the leaders on Saturday

“They’re the league leaders, they’re obviously a very good side so to hold them to 0-0 and to pick up a point is something we’ve got to build on next week.”

Despite having almost 80 per cent of possession, Blackpool limited Vincent Kompany’s side to very little in the way of clear-cut opportunities.

When the Clarets did work their way towards the Blackpool goal, goalkeeper Chris Maxwell was in fine form, producing three eye-catching saves.

The Seasiders gained more and more confidence as the game wore on and, with the home crowd behind them, sniffed an unlikely late winner, which unfortunately didn’t arrive.

Nevertheless, Pool’s players were rightly delighted with their day’s work as they kept a clean sheet for the second home game running.

“It was a great point,” Thorniley said.

“Defensively we were very organised, we kept them to limited chances. Obviously they’re a good side so they created a few but on the whole we did a very good job.

“As a defender, it’s what you play for to keep clean sheets so the lads at the back enjoyed it. But it was the whole team that put in the performance.