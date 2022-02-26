Marvin Ekpiteta comes back into the fold as Blackpool make four changes for Reading clash

The Seasiders return to Bloomfield Road today looking to get back to winning ways after a disappointing defeat to 10-man QPR on Wednesday night.

They face a Reading side who, while still mired in trouble, have won their last two games on the spin.

Their last victory came under former Pool boss Paul Ince, who is now in temporary charge at the Madejski Stadium.

The 54-year-old includes his son Tom in his line-up with the winger on loan with Reading from Stoke City.

As for the Seasiders, Critchley makes four changes in total as Marvin Ekpiteta returns after being rested at Loftus Road.

Kevin Stewart, Jerry Yates and Gary Madine all come back into the side as the Seasiders revert back to their trusty 4-4-2 formation.

Oliver Casey, Reece James, Callum Connolly and Shayne Lavery are the four players to make way.

The return of Stewart to the starting line-up sees a return of his successful partnership with Kenny Dougall, which hasn’t been seen since Wembley back in May.

Ethan Robson and Charlie Kirk are left out of the squad, while Chris Maxwell (quad), Richard Keogh (calf), Luke Garbutt (knee), James Husband (hamstring), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Sonny Carey (metatarsal) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Sterling, Stewart, Dougall, Bowler, Hamilton, Yates, Madine

Subs: Moore, Casey, James, Connolly, Dale, Lavery, Beesley

Reading: Southwood, Yiadom, McIntyre, Morrison, Rinomhota, Drinkwater, Dele-Bashiru, Swift, Ince, Hoilett, Joao

Subs: Boyce-Clarke, Abrefa, Ejaria, Barker, Halilovic, Meite, Clarke

Referee: Peter Bankes