Blackpool v Reading: Live match updates as Paul Ince returns to Bloomfield Road

There's no spot in the 18 for Marvin Ekpiteta

The Seasiders will hope to have Marvin Ekpiteta back fit after the defender was left out against QPR in midweek.

It comes after the 26-year-old suffered a knock during the recent defeat to Bournemouth, which at the time appeared to be a fairly serious looking hamstring injury.

But Ekpiteta (above) was able to recover in time for the trip to Cardiff City, only to be left out at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium last night.

When asked why that was the case, Critchley told The Gazette: “The issue he came off with against Bournemouth, which we thought was going to be a serious one, we had good news on.

“It’s a bit of a neural problem, which is aligned to his back a little bit, so he still felt that towards the end of the game against Cardiff on Saturday, so we didn’t want to risk him again.”

Elsewhere, Chris Maxwell (quad), Richard Keogh (calf), Luke Garbutt (knee), James Husband (hamstring), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Sonny Carey (metatarsal) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) are all likely to remain sidelined.