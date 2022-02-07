Marvin Ekpiteta injury update: Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is hopeful

The defender was a surprise absentee for Saturday’s 3-1 win against Bristol City at Bloomfield Road.

It was the first time the 26-year-old, who has been one of Blackpool’s star performers this season, hadn’t featured in a Championship game since mid-August.

Blackpool supporters were surprised by Marvin Ekpiteta's absence on Saturday

Richard Keogh captained the side in his fellow centre-back’s absence, with Jordan Thorniley alongside him at the heart of defence.

Speaking to The Gazette after the victory, head coach Critchley explained why Ekpiteta was unavailable.

“He just took a whack on his knee during the first half against Fulham last week,” he said.

“You probably saw him limping around a bit but he managed to complete the game.

“He’s not trained all week. It settled down and got better but not enough for us to risk him in this game.

“I don’t think it will be long-term, so we will just have to see how he is in the next 48 hours or so.”

Thankfully Ekpiteta’s absence wasn’t too keenly felt as the Seasiders breezed to arguably their most comfortable victory of the season.

Critchley’s side are now hitting some good form, having won their last three home games on the bounce. They are also unbeaten in the league in 2022.

Pool stand 13th in the table, just two points behind Luton Town in ninth and five points outside the play-off zone.

The Seasiders head to Coventry City tomorrow night and will have Kevin Stewart available following the midfielder’s return from international duty.

Stewart wasn’t risked at the weekend, having only re-entered the country late on Friday after picking up his first two caps for Jamaica.

The midfielder came off the bench against both Costa Rica and Panama, playing his first minutes for club or country since mid-October.

The 28-year-old’s recovery from an ankle injury will certainly be welcomed by Critchley, given his lack of options in the centre of the park.

“I spoke to Kevin on Friday night on the phone. He’s fine,” the Pool boss added.

“He’s had 25 minutes and half an hour in his two games and I think he feels the benefit of that, although it was very hot out there.

“He did a bit in the gym on Saturday, so he will be training and will come into contention for the games coming up.”

Blackpool’s midweek opponents took Premier League side Southampton to extra-time in the FA Cup on Saturday, eventually losing the fourth-round tie 2-1.

Mark Robins’ Sky Blues sit directly above Blackpool in the Championship table on goal difference but with two games in hand.

Saturday’s win took the Seasiders to 40 points with 17 games to play.