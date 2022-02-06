Blackpool player ratings as wingers shine during emphatic home win against Bristol City

Here's how Pool's players rated during their 3-1 win...
1. Dan Grimshaw - 8/10
Made two or three good stops and distributed well. Will be disappointed to be robbed of a clean sheet late on.
2. Jordan Gabriel - 8/10
Supported Bowler excellently down the right and provided a pinpoint cross in the lead-up to the opening goal.
3. Richard Keogh - 8/10
Solid as a rock up against his former Derby teammate Chris Martin, who he kept quiet. Captained in Ekpiteta’s absence.
4. Jordan Thorniley - 8/10
Barely noticed him, which for a defender is a very good sign. Did everything with minimal fuss and snuffed out any danger.