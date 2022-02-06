CJ Hamilton got Blackpool off and running with his first goal in 14 months

Blackpool player ratings as wingers shine during emphatic home win against Bristol City

Rampant Blackpool breezed to their third consecutive home win thanks to an emphatic display against Bristol City yesterday.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 8:00 am

Here's how Pool's players rated during their 3-1 win...

1. Dan Grimshaw - 8/10

Made two or three good stops and distributed well. Will be disappointed to be robbed of a clean sheet late on.

2. Jordan Gabriel - 8/10

Supported Bowler excellently down the right and provided a pinpoint cross in the lead-up to the opening goal.

3. Richard Keogh - 8/10

Solid as a rock up against his former Derby teammate Chris Martin, who he kept quiet. Captained in Ekpiteta’s absence.

4. Jordan Thorniley - 8/10

Barely noticed him, which for a defender is a very good sign. Did everything with minimal fuss and snuffed out any danger.

