Marc Bola trains with Blackpool as normal amid claims a fee has been agreed with Middlesbrough

Marc Bola trained with Blackpool as normal today amid speculation he is due to sign for Championship side Middlesbrough.

Reports emerged online the 21-year old had travelled up to Teeside to hold talks and have a medical after a fee had been agreed between the two clubs.

However The Gazette understands that’s not yet the case, although Middlesbrough are interested and the situation could well develop over the coming days.

This morning’s signing of full-back James Husband on a season-long loan deal from Norwich City led to speculation he would be Bola’s replacement.

Bola signed for the Seasiders on a free transfer last summer after he was released by Arsenal, where he had been on the books since the age of 13.

It was Gary Bowyer’s decision to bring him to Bloomfield Road after the former Pool boss was impressed by the left-back in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Wigan Athletic, where the defender had been on trial.

Bola, who has previously enjoyed loan spells with Notts County and Bristol Rovers, made 43 appearances for Blackpool last season and was subsequently named the club’s player of the year.

Bola still has a year left on his deal at Bloomfield Road so Middlesbrough would be required to pay a fee.

It’s understood the left back, who has also been linked with Luton Town and Brentford this summer, has been offered a new contract by the club.