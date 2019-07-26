Blackpool secure loan signing of Norwich City left back James Husband

Blackpool have made left-back James Husband their second loan signing of the week.

The 25-year-old makes the move to Bloomfield Road from Premier League side Norwich City and will spend the season with the Seasiders.

It comes after goalkeeper Jak Alnwick became Pool's first loan signing of the summer earlier this week.

Husband has made more than 160 appearances during his career to date for the likes of Doncaster Rovers, Middlesbrough, Fulham and Huddersfield Town.

The defender, who made 35 appearances on loan at Fleetwood Town last season, moved to Norwich for an undisclosed fee in 2017.

He made 21 first-team appearances at Carrow Road.

On joining the club, Husband said: “I’m delighted. It’s been a long pre-season for me and when I heard of the interest from Blackpool, I literally couldn’t wait to get in the car and come over here.

"I had a few conversations with the manager about the ambitions of the new owner and everything like that and the place is starting to look better and better each day.”

The signing of Husband, who becomes Pool's eighth summer signing, will only intensify speculation that first-choice left back Marc Bola is due to leave the club.

It comes amid speculation that Championship duo Middlesbrough and Brentford are tracking his services.

However, The Gazette understands the capture of Husband is intended to provide competition for Bola.

While there has been interest in the 21-year-old, who joined the Seasiders on a free transfer last summer, nothing is thought to be imminent.

“James has good experience at Championship level and is another important piece of the jigsaw for us," manager Simon Grayson said.

"There was a fair bit of interest from clubs looking to sign him and we’re delighted that we’ve been able to bring him to Blackpool.”

Players contracted for next season: Jak Alnwick, Nick Anderton, Marc Bola, Myles Boney, Yusifu Ceesay, Nathan Delfouneso, Jamie Devitt, Ryan Edwards, Liam Feeney, Armand Gnanduillet, Callum Guy, Ryan Hardie, Mark Howard, James Husband, Sullay Kaikai, Christoffer Mafoumbi, Michael Nottingham, Harry Pritchard, Rowan Roache, Jay Spearing, Jordan Thompson, Curtis Tilt, Ben Tollitt, Ollie Turton, Matty Virtue, Adi Yussuf