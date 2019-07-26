Blackpool boss Simon Grayson would be happy to work alongside a director of football

Simon Grayson would have no qualms working alongside a director of football – but doesn’t anticipate doing so anytime soon.

Owner Simon Sadler informed supporters at the recent fans’ forum it was something he was looking to implement.

A director of football is usually a role that sees someone other than the manager take control over transfer dealings and targets and other aspects outside coaching.

They are commonly answerable to the board but there to assist the manager.

“We’re going to build a modern, progressive football club here,” Sadler said.

“I will look to appoint a director of football to drive the philosophy of the club, while also having a large hand in recruitment.”

Grayson confirmed that he’s spoken to Sadler about his plans, but believes it isn’t something likely to be introduced imminently.

“If it takes any pressure away from me dealing with agents I’m more than happy and he’s more than welcome to do that,” the Pool boss said.

“It’s something he discussed but I don’t think it’s anything that is imminent at this moment in time. It might be something that happens further down the line.

“I’ve got no problems working with people that want to have the best interests of the football club and we all work closely together.

“When that might be, who knows. It might happen, it might not.”

Grayson might only be a few weeks into his second spell in the manager’s hotseat at Blackpool, but he’s already well versed with the squad he’s inherited.

While he’s still looking to make further additions, the 49-year-old insists he won’t be dismantling the group.

“I think they’ve had a really good attitude and there’s some good characters in there. There’s some good footballers as well,” he said.

“I’m not going to dismantle the squad because it did alright last year finishing 10th when it was on the periphery of the play-offs for large parts of it.

“What I want to add to the squad is my philosophy and my ideas of what I believe is required to be in and around it this year.

“That might mean a couple of new players being brought into the squad, which is what we’ve seen already and there might be a couple more.”

One new addition who has caught the eye in pre-season is winger Sullay Kaikai, who has bagged two assists in as many games.

“We know what he’s capable of, he’s got talent, quick feet and a good delivery,” Grayson said.

“We said before the Barrow game that when the opposition wide man has it, make sure you get in at the far post.

“That paid off as Nathan Delfouneso is there again to score with his head. He’s been someone I’ve been really impressed with.

“His attitude has been great in two different positions but you’ve still got to make the right runs and be clinical in front of goal and that’s what Del has done.”