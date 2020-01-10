Marc Bola completes surprise return to Blackpool on loan from Championship side Middlesbrough

Marc Bola has completed a surprise return to Blackpool on a loan deal from Middlesbrough until the end of the season.

The left-back left Bloomfield Road to join the Championship outfit for an undisclosed fee at the end of July.

However, the 22-year-old has struggled to break his way into Jonathan Woodgate's team, making just eight appearances in all competitions this term.

The defender has been allowed to leave Teeside on a short-term deal to find himself regular first-team football and it's understood Pool moved swiftly to beat other clubs to his signature.

Chief executive Ben Mansford said: “Everyone at the club has followed Marc’s progress at Middlesbrough and once we heard that he might be available, we were quick to reach an agreement for him to return on loan until the end of the season.

"Marc is a popular figure in the dressing room and on the terraces. We are all looking forward to seeing him back in tangerine and at Bloomfield Road. Welcome back Marc.”

Bola made the move to the Riverside after impressing in his debut season for the Seasiders, making 43 appearances in League One and winning the club's Player of the Season award.

He first joined Blackpool in the summer of 2018 following his release from Arsenal.

Bola's return has sparked speculation that this could spell the end for James Husband at the club, with many fans suggesting he could return to parent club Norwich City early from his season-long loan spell.

But, despite Pool now having four left-backs on their books, The Gazette understands Grayson has no plans to send Husband back to Carrow Road.

Instead, this could see a return to three at the back with Husband playing on the left of the three centre backs, as he did so well earlier in the campaign.

Bola, meanwhile, is likely to battle it out with Calum Macdonald for that left wing-back berth, while the other left-back Nick Anderton continues his recovery from a hairline fracture.

Pool's latest arrival comes after striker Ryan Hardie was allowed to join League Two side Plymouth Argyle yesterday on a loan move until the end of the season.

The Scot makes the switch to Home Park just six months after a big-money move to Blackpool from Scottish giants Rangers.

The striker has made just 12 appearances in all competitions for the Seasiders this term and hasn't featured in the league since October 12.

Meanwhile the 22-year-old has started just two league games all season and has even struggled to make Grayson's match-day squads in recent weeks.

His only goal of the campaign came in Blackpool's 5-1 win against Morecambe in the EFL Trophy in September.