Blackpool to target both permanent and loan signings during January transfer window

Simon Grayson has admitted Blackpool will be targeting both permanent and loan signings during this month's transfer window.

READ MORE: Charlton Athletic to move onto other targets after being priced out of deal for Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet



Following the recent departure of Rocky Bushiri, the Seasiders - who are only permitted to name five loanees in a match-day squad, have two loan spots remaining.

That number could grow to three next week when Ben Heneghan's loan deal from Sheffield United comes to an end on January 14 - the day of Blackpool's FA Cup third round replay against Reading.

Jak Alnwick and James Husband are the other two players currently at Bloomfield Road on short-term deals from other clubs.

When asked if the loan market is something the club will look to utilise this month, Grayson said: “I think you’ve got to get the right balance.

“We’re certainly not going to rule out doing any loan deals in this January window but we do want permanents if we can.

“If we can do that we know we can work with them for the long-term, but loan deals will happen as well - so it’s getting the right balance and the right mentality, the right type of player and the right characteristics.

“We’re working extremely hard behind the scenes to improve the squad at this moment in time.

“We’re asking questions and we’re permanently on the phones and the recruitment department is working really hard.

“What has been really pleasing has been the intent we’ve shown to bring in two players very quickly, with Grant Ward being done before the window opened as a free transfer and then Jordan Thorniley as soon as the window opened. It’s what we wanted to do.

"There’s certainly lots of calls and lots of work being done behind the scenes to improve the squad.”

Doing business early into the January transfer window is something Blackpool fans aren’t accustomed to seeing.

Instead, under the previous ownership, the Seasiders left deals to the last minute in a mad-dash to strengthen.

Grayson, who joked about how strange it feels to get a 'yes' from the club's owner regarding a potential deal, added: "With previous owners they’ve normally been away until the last few days of the window.

"But that’s what this club is all about now and we’ve talked about it a lot before. Simon is in a good place with the club and he’s done fantastic so far.

“We have come a long way in a short space of time and supporters have got to realise that. A lot of work still needs to be done both on and off the pitch.

“You might say the good games we’ve had have increased the expectancy levels well so be it, it has to be that way.

“But we’re still building a lot of things to get the club back to a normal club which is where we’ve been a long way behind for a number of years.

“But we’re making good strides and we will see where we go in the long-term rather than be disappointed about the recent results.”