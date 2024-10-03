Mansfield Town v Blackpool early injury news as 8 out and 4 doubts

Hayden Coulson came off injured against Lincoln City. Blackpool could be without five players for their trip to Mansfield. (Image: Camera Sport)

Steve Bruce and Nigel Clough have have some calls to make regarding injuries and fitness.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool are on their travels this weekend as they travel to Field Mill to face one of the promoted sides Mansfield Town.

The Seasiders were held to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday as Lincoln City scored late on to earn a point after Kyle Joseph had opened the scoring. Mansfield were victorious down in Crawley as Lee Gregory opened the scoring before Ben Waine made sure of the victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Clough's men have a good start to the season after winning promotion earlier this year. They're currently third with five wins, two draws, and just one defeat, with two points separating them and Blackpool.

Steve Bruce is due to conduct his pre-match press conference at the end of the week, but in the mean time, we'll look at who might miss out on the trip to Nottinghamshire. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of Saturday.

Blackpool team news

Hayden Coulson went off on Tuesday night with a rib problem. The 26-year-old will have to undergo a scan to assess the severity of the damage. Thankfully, James Husband has returned to full fitness, and shoud Coulson be unavailable, there is a ready made replacement waiting in the wings.

On-loan Southampton striker Dom Ballard won't play a part. He suffered a shoulder injury against Huddersfield Town, and is expected to be out for at least a week. Ballard is ‘back on the grass’ as he pushes towards a return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Lyons suffered an ACL injury earlier this year, and has returned to the training ground for some light work but won't be in consideration for any fixtures just yet. Elkan Baggott and Ollie Norburn are both sidelined for several weeks owing to ankle and hamstring injuries.

Out: Andy Lyons, Elkan Baggott, Dom Ballard, and Ollie Norburn. Doubt: Hayden Coulson.

Mansfield Town team news

Attacking midfielder George Maris had to endure a spell on the sidelines over the last couple of months. He returned at the end of September with two substitute appearances, but then didn't play against Crawley because of illness.

Experienced centre-back and club captain Aden Flint hasn't played since the end of August. Another absentee in defence is Alfie Kilgour who ruptured his Achilles tendon last August and hasn't played since then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the middle of September, Nigel Clough said that Rhys Oates had returned to light training. He's not played since the start of November, because of a knee injury which would rule him out for nine months.

Left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy has been limited to just one appearance after joining in the summer. He played the entirety of the match against Barnsley on the opening day but hasn't played since then.

Lee Gregory and Baily Cargill are both doubts after limping off in the midweek win.

Out: Aden Flint, , Alfie Kilgour, Rhys Oates and Frazer Blake-Tracy. Doubt: George Maris, Lee Gregory, and Baily Cargill.