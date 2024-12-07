Football fixtures in the UK are under threat this weekend due to the impact of Storm Darragh.

Varied weather warnings are in place across the country, with winds of up to 90mph expected in some areas.

Blackpool are due to take on Rotherham United in League One this afternoon, but the fixture could be among those under threat due to the weather conditions.

Across the North West, a decision has been made on the final scheduled Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park.

Everton and Liverpool were due to meet in the lunch time Premier League fixture, but the game will no longer go ahead as planned today.

In a statement, the Toffees wrote: “Today's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.”

Meanwhile, in the EFL, Plymouth V Oxford United, Cardiff V Watford, Bristol Rovers V Bolton Wanderers, and Newport County have all been called off as well.

As things stand, the Seasiders’ home game against the Millers is still set to go ahead as planned.

Steve Bruce’s side will be looking to build on their recent back-to-back victories in League One.

Following an eight-match winless run in the third tier, they have been able to overcome both Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury Town away from home in the last fortnight.

Wednesday night’s 2-1 victory at the Croud Meadow, saw them come from behind to claim a 2-1 win, with Josh Onomah scoring through a superb second half strike to take all three points back to Bloomfield Road.