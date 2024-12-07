Major North West fixture called off due to Storm Darragh as Blackpool prepare for game with Rotherham United

By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Dec 2024, 09:00 BST
Football fixtures in the UK are under threat this weekend due to the impact of Storm Darragh.

Varied weather warnings are in place across the country, with winds of up to 90mph expected in some areas.

Blackpool are due to take on Rotherham United in League One this afternoon, but the fixture could be among those under threat due to the weather conditions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Across the North West, a decision has been made on the final scheduled Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park.

Everton and Liverpool were due to meet in the lunch time Premier League fixture, but the game will no longer go ahead as planned today.

In a statement, the Toffees wrote: “Today's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.”

Meanwhile, in the EFL, Plymouth V Oxford United, Cardiff V Watford, Bristol Rovers V Bolton Wanderers, and Newport County have all been called off as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As things stand, the Seasiders’ home game against the Millers is still set to go ahead as planned.

Steve Bruce’s side will be looking to build on their recent back-to-back victories in League One.

Following an eight-match winless run in the third tier, they have been able to overcome both Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury Town away from home in the last fortnight.

Wednesday night’s 2-1 victory at the Croud Meadow, saw them come from behind to claim a 2-1 win, with Josh Onomah scoring through a superb second half strike to take all three points back to Bloomfield Road.

Related topics:Storm DarraghBlackpoolRotherham United
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice