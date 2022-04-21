Luton Town mulling over bringing in emergency goalkeeper ahead of Blackpool clash

James Shea continues to be assessed ahead of Saturday’s clash against Blackpool, a game that could secure the Hatters’ place in the Championship play-offs.

The shot-stopper was substituted during Luton’s 1-0 win at Cardiff City on Easter Monday with what originally looked like a serious knee injury.

It followed a collision with a teammate Tom Lockyer as he came to collect a cross.

After initially trying to carry on, Shea was then replaced by Harry Isted for the rest of the match, eventually leaving the stadium on crutches and in a knee brace.

However, Luton have yet to make a move into the emergency loan market, something they would be permitted to do as Isted is not considered to be a senior goalkeeper.

Speaking to our sister paper Luton Today, Hatters boss Nathan Jones said: “James picked up an injury the other day so we’re assessing that day to day really.

"It’s a big call because it’s a goalkeeper but we have faith in him in terms of everything.

“It was unfortunate we had to make a change, Harry came on and did fantastically well again, so we’re just monitoring James.

“He didn’t train today with us, we didn’t train today as a precaution because we didn’t want to push anything, but tomorrow is another day.”

Shea was one of three Luton players to suffer injuries during the win at Cardiff, with James Bree and Fred Onyedinma also forced off with knocks.

Luton are already nursing a number of injuries elsewhere, the trio joining Jordan Clark, Luke Berry, Cameron Jerome, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Gabe Osho and Glen Rea on the sidelines.

"We’re not making tactical substitutions or game-changers, they’re not called subs anymore they’re called plasters, as we’re literally just plugging wounds,” Jones added.

"I’m actually scared to get out of bed, I’d rather take the injury than anyone, but what else can we go through?”