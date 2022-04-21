How Gary Madine has helped mentor Jake Beesley since his arrival at Blackpool

Prior to that, the 25-year-old had only seen eight minutes of action in two sub appearances since arriving at Bloomfield Road during the January transfer window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Neil Critchley admits Beesley has had to remain patient in the past three months, having been kept out of the side by Madine’s excellent form.

Despite the fierce competition, Beesley and Madine have struck up an excellent relationship - as seen on Monday when Madine waited to embrace his teammate by the tunnel at half-time.

“What a guy Gary is,” Beesley told The Gazette.

“Since the minute I’ve come in he’s taken me under his wing a little bit. He’s unbelievable to have around you.

Madine was the first to congratulate Beesley on his debut goal for the Seasiders

“He’s so experienced, he’s a really good player and he’s a top guy.

“We’re all pretty close. Not just the strikers, but all of the lads. It’s a tight-knit group.

“I think the strikers all offer something different and we all like to learn off each other and bounce off each other, it’s a great group.”

Beesley added: “It’s always tough coming to a new club in January, getting used to a new style, new lads, new coaching and everything.

“In pre-season I need to come back flying fit and then get a good feel for it, which I have done already.”

After netting his first goals for the Seasiders, Beesley will now be hoping to gain further game time in Pool’s remaining four games of the campaign - starting with tomorrow’s clash against Luton Town.

“That’s the plan,” Beesley added.

“I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing, just keep learning from good management, good coaching and see what happens. But I’m enjoying it.

“The Championship is a very physical league, you’ve got to be stronger, you’ve got to be able to run.