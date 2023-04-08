News you can trust since 1873
Live

Luton Town 3-1 Blackpool as it happened as Stephen Dobbie takes charge of first game

Stephen Dobbie takes charge of his first game as interim boss as Blackpool make the Easter Monday trip to Luton.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 10th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 17:50 BST

Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

The Seasiders make the trip to Kenilworth RoadThe Seasiders make the trip to Kenilworth Road
The Seasiders make the trip to Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Blackpool - live updates

Show new updates

Stephen Dobbie’s verdict

FULL TIME

FT: Luton 3-1 Blackpool

Seasiders squander the lead to lose in Stephen Dobbie’s first game.

Much improved display with a clear game plan on show, but familiar patterns began to emerge in the second period as heads dropped and mistakes crept in.

90 - Stoppage time

Six minutes added on.

78 - Chance!

Horvath denies Andy Lyons with a smart save before the right-back's header is headed off the line.

77 - GOAL LUTON (3-1)

The ball is pulled back to Mpanzu who slams home in emphatic style for his second of the game.

Goodnight.

75 - Double change

ON: Kenny Dougall & Ian Poveda

OFF: Sonny Carey & Lewis Fiorini

72 - GOAL LUTON (2-1)

A cross in from the left seems to hang in the air for an age. Blackpool fail to deal with it and Carlton Morris slams home from close range.

70 - Close

Almost 2-1 to Luton as Marvelous Nakamba’s teasing cross almost finds its way past everyone and into the far corner, but Chris Maxwell does well to turn it around the post.

64 - Over

Luton sub Luke Berry almost makes an instant impact, heading over from close range. Must have taken a slight deflection though as the referee has signalled for a corner.

63 - Change

Callum Connolly for Keshi Anderson is Blackpool's first change.

