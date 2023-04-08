Luton Town 3-1 Blackpool as it happened as Stephen Dobbie takes charge of first game
Stephen Dobbie takes charge of his first game as interim boss as Blackpool make the Easter Monday trip to Luton.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Luton Town v Blackpool - live updates
FT: Luton 3-1 Blackpool
Seasiders squander the lead to lose in Stephen Dobbie’s first game.
Much improved display with a clear game plan on show, but familiar patterns began to emerge in the second period as heads dropped and mistakes crept in.
Horvath denies Andy Lyons with a smart save before the right-back's header is headed off the line.
The ball is pulled back to Mpanzu who slams home in emphatic style for his second of the game.
Goodnight.
A cross in from the left seems to hang in the air for an age. Blackpool fail to deal with it and Carlton Morris slams home from close range.
Almost 2-1 to Luton as Marvelous Nakamba’s teasing cross almost finds its way past everyone and into the far corner, but Chris Maxwell does well to turn it around the post.
Luton sub Luke Berry almost makes an instant impact, heading over from close range. Must have taken a slight deflection though as the referee has signalled for a corner.