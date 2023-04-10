Photo gallery: How Blackpool are expected to line-up against Luton Town in Stephen Dobbie's first game

Interim boss Stephen Dobbie takes charge of his first game this afternoon as Blackpool take on promotion-chasing Luton Town.

The Seasiders are down to the bare bones, with doubts over top goalscorer Jerry Yates after he missed Good Friday’s disastrous defeat to Cardiff City.

Jordan Thorniley was also missing for the second game running, while Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine all remain sidelined.

It’s difficult to predict what Dobbie will do, but he’s preferred to play a 4-3-3 system while taking charge of the development squad this season.

With that in mind, here’s how the Seasiders are predicted to line-up at Kenilworth Road...

1 . Reaction The Seasiders must show a reaction from Friday's disastrous defeat to Cardiff Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

2 . GK - Dan Grimshaw It's impossible to know what Dobbie is thinking, but surely it's time to bring Grimshaw back? Chris Maxwell could do with a break after Friday's debacle. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

3 . RB - Andy Lyons Having harshly been dropped on Friday, Lyons deserves to reclaim his place at right-back. Constantly coming in and out of the side can't be helping. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

4 . CB - Curtis Nelson The centre-back needs to be much improved after struggling against his former side on Friday. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales