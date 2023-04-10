Photo gallery: How Blackpool are expected to line-up against Luton Town in Stephen Dobbie's first game
Interim boss Stephen Dobbie takes charge of his first game this afternoon as Blackpool take on promotion-chasing Luton Town.
The Seasiders are down to the bare bones, with doubts over top goalscorer Jerry Yates after he missed Good Friday’s disastrous defeat to Cardiff City.
Jordan Thorniley was also missing for the second game running, while Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine all remain sidelined.
It’s difficult to predict what Dobbie will do, but he’s preferred to play a 4-3-3 system while taking charge of the development squad this season.
With that in mind, here’s how the Seasiders are predicted to line-up at Kenilworth Road...