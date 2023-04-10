News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs
19 minutes ago Breakfast cereal recalled by Tesco over milk and hazelnut allergies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46

Photo gallery: How Blackpool are expected to line-up against Luton Town in Stephen Dobbie's first game

Interim boss Stephen Dobbie takes charge of his first game this afternoon as Blackpool take on promotion-chasing Luton Town.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 10th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

The Seasiders are down to the bare bones, with doubts over top goalscorer Jerry Yates after he missed Good Friday’s disastrous defeat to Cardiff City.

Jordan Thorniley was also missing for the second game running, while Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine all remain sidelined.

It’s difficult to predict what Dobbie will do, but he’s preferred to play a 4-3-3 system while taking charge of the development squad this season.

With that in mind, here’s how the Seasiders are predicted to line-up at Kenilworth Road...

The Seasiders must show a reaction from Friday's disastrous defeat to Cardiff

1. Reaction

The Seasiders must show a reaction from Friday's disastrous defeat to Cardiff Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
It's impossible to know what Dobbie is thinking, but surely it's time to bring Grimshaw back? Chris Maxwell could do with a break after Friday's debacle.

2. GK - Dan Grimshaw

It's impossible to know what Dobbie is thinking, but surely it's time to bring Grimshaw back? Chris Maxwell could do with a break after Friday's debacle. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Having harshly been dropped on Friday, Lyons deserves to reclaim his place at right-back. Constantly coming in and out of the side can't be helping.

3. RB - Andy Lyons

Having harshly been dropped on Friday, Lyons deserves to reclaim his place at right-back. Constantly coming in and out of the side can't be helping. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
The centre-back needs to be much improved after struggling against his former side on Friday.

4. CB - Curtis Nelson

The centre-back needs to be much improved after struggling against his former side on Friday. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Stephen DobbieBlackpoolLuton TownJerry YatesSeasidersCardiff City