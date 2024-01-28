'Lovely bit of housery:' Tranmere Rovers faithful left delighted by celebrations from out on loan Blackpool youngster

Rob Apter (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Earlier this month the 20-year-old committed his future to the Seasiders until 2027, before heading out on loan for the remainder of the campaign to Prenton Park, where he had already enjoyed a successful first half of the season working under Nigel Adkins.

On Saturday afternoon he opened the scoring as Tranmere overcame Grimsby at Blundell Park- with Rovers supporters enjoying his celebration, as he held out his arms before cupping his ears in front of the home fans.

Reacting on social media, one wrote: “Lovely bit of housery to get the fans rattled there haha.”

Another added: “Grimsby fans rattled there.”

A third stated: “It’s just fantastic stuff, what a boy. Cods absolutely rattled.”

Blackpool fans also had their say as Apter’s impressive form in League Two continued.

One noted: “My winger. I honestly believe Neil Critchley and the club have managed him well and we will get the rewards in the long run. Also, love the s***housery. Up the Apter.”

Another wrote: “Apter is loving life man.”

A third added: “He’s a bit good ain’t he lads.”

