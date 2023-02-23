The government has confirmed the plans, which were recommended by a fan-led review last year, have been given the go-ahead, with a white paper to be published later today.

Preventing clubs from going out of business is one of the main aims, as well as giving fans greater input, greater scrutiny of finances and a new owners' and directors' test.

It comes five years on from Blackpool fans launching a petition to introduce a regulator in the midst of their battle against the Oyston family, the former owners of the club.

At the time the petition gained little traction outside the Fylde coast, but it’s since gained widespread support – outside the top flight – following crises at Bury and Macclesfield and the failed European Super League venture.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5Live this morning, Christine Seddon – who was instrumental in backing the calls for a regular with Blackpool Supporters’ Trust – said: “I’m delighted that something is finally happening because we have been fighting for this for many, many years.

“Far too many clubs have either gone to the wall or suffered terribly due to the lack of proper independent regulation of the game.

Greater regulation is something Blackpool fans have battled for over the last few years

“This is a real step forward and something in our wildest dreams we wondered if we would ever get, so it’s great to know it’s finally happening.”

On why independent regulation is badly needed, Seddon added: “Fans are the lifeblood of any football club. Owners, managers and players come and go but it’s the fans that are always there. It’s a thread that runs through the lives of so many families – generations support the same club.

“They are part of our communities and the possibility for good and the way our clubs contribute to communities goes way beyond just football matches.

“To leave football supporters out of the equation is pretty outrageous because we’re surely the most important stakeholders. Because of that, this is long overdue.

“Without going into details, the problems at my club Blackpool were well documented but because of the lack of support we got from the football authorities we ended up boycotting our own club for almost five years. That’s a massive thing to expect any fan to do.

“But we had no choice because no-one was listening. The football authorities admitted things weren’t right but they were powerless to act, which is outrageous.

“If the rules aren’t right, it’s time to get some new rules because you can’t afford to have all these clubs in peril because they’re owned by people that don’t have the best interests of the club at heart.”

Some have suggested the plans don’t go far enough, but Seddon admits the devil will be in the detail when the white paper is finally released.

“There’s always going to be lots of work to do and I don’t expect this to cure everything because that wouldn’t be realistic,” she said.

“It is a very good start though. If they’re willing to implement the recommendations from the fan-led review then it is about looking at the big picture.

“People talk about the football pyramid, well if you look at the shape of a pyramid the bit at the bottom is probably more important because it’s what holds everything up. You don’t focus at the pointy bit at the top.