'Lists are getting drawn up': Simon Grayson on Blackpool's plans for January transfer window

Simon Grayson has revealed lists of Blackpool's potential transfer targets are being drawn up ahead of the January transfer window.

READ MORE: Simon Grayson provides latest fitness update ahead of trip to Burton



Despite the club making a raft of new signings during the summer, Grayson recently insisted it will take more than one window to get his Blackpool side to where he wants them to be.

As such, the Pool boss says plans are already well underway to identify the club's targets in preparation for when the window opens again in the New Year.

“Since the window has shut in August we’ve had players watched every week," Grayson told The Gazette.

“Whether it’s first-team games or Under-23 games, we have people there actively looking at players.

“Lists are getting drawn up and there will be some realistic targets.

“We have agents ringing us all the time telling us this, that and the other are available which is a positive for this football club because I’m pretty sure in the past that might not have been the case.

“This club might have been the last port of call previously but now players are seeing it as a good club to move forward with.

“Whatever players we deal with and try to bring in, hopefully they will be better than what we’ve already got to improve us.”