Nick Anderton Blackpool's only injury concern ahead of trip to Burton Albion

Nick Anderton suffered an injury in training this morning ahead of Blackpool's trip to face Burton Albion at the weekend.

The left back, who hasn't featured for the Seasiders in the league since August, is now wearing a protective boot and using crutches.

The 23-year-old is believed to be Blackpool's only fresh injury concern ahead of Saturday's game, with Ryan Hardie coming back into the fold after missing Tuesday night's draw with Wycombe.

“The majority of the squad are fit and available," Grayson said.

“Nick Anderton took a bit of a knock in training this morning and has got a protective boot on at this moment in time.

“But the rest of the squad are in good shape.

“Only Ryan Hardie wasn’t available on Tuesday, but he’s trained again today which is good.

“When you see Sullay Kaikai last 90 minutes, having Joe Nuttall and Sean Scannell come off the bench, Jordan Thompson back in the team and Nathan Delfouneso playing just short of 90 minutes, it’s nice to have them options.

“We’ve got to utilise them and make sure we get the best out of them from those supplying the ball.

“On Tuesday night our usage of the ball wasn’t as good as it should have been. It’s got to be a lot crisper and a lot more accurate to make sure we take care and don’t give it away as cheaply.”