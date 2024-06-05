Blackpool have added a new member to their first-team staff. (Image: Camera Sport)

Blackpool have confirmed the arrival of a new staff member who will begin ‘immediately’.

Blackpool have confirmed that Liam McGarry will be joining the club as their new Head Physiotherapist.

The 42-year-old boasts 20 years of experience in professional football and joins from local rivals Fleetwood Town, where he led their medical department for six years. McGarry also worked in senior roles at Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday.

The Seasiders’ initially advertised the role back in December.

McGarry possesses an undergraduate degree in physiotherpary and sports rehabilitation as well as a diploma in sports physiotherapry after studying at the University of Bath. He will begin his role 'immediately' and will lead on all medical matters concerning the first-team at Bloomfield Road.

“I’m over the moon to be joining the football club,” said McGarry on the official club website.

“Having worked in professional football for over 20 years, I hope to bring knowledge and leadership to the medical and sports science department, whilst also help and advise the current staff in their respective roles.

“The lads are away at the minute so it gives me time to bed in quickly ahead of pre-season starting in a few weeks time. I can’t wait to get started.”