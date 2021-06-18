Liam Feeney makes permanent move to Tranmere Rovers after release by Blackpool

The 35-year-old spent last season on loan at Prenton Park and made 47 appearances for the Wirral club, including their play-off semi-finals against Wembley winners Morecambe.

During the previous two seasons at Blackpool Feeney made 84 appearances, scoring his only goal in the victory over Fleetwood Town in December 2019. He was on target three times for Rovers last term.

Liam Feeney has left Blackpool after three years

Feeney, whose last game for the Seasiders was against Tranmere in March last year, told the Rovers website: "I wanted to carry on playing my football at Tranmere Rovers. I enjoyed last season. Unfortunately it didn’t finish the way we would have all liked but we got very close.

“This is a great club to play for. I got a small taste of what it is like to play at Prenton Park in front of the fans and I can’t wait - they create a great vibe.

“I wanted to come back to make sure we finish the job off next season and win promotion.

“The manager has had great success at Tranmere for a number of years and I have only heard good things about him."

That manager is Micky Mellon, the former Blackpool player and Fleetwood boss back for a second stint at Rovers after spending last season with Dundee United in his native Scotland.