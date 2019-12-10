Lewie Coyle pays surprise visit to apologise to ball boy following incident in Blackpool v Fleetwood Town game

Lewie Coyle paid a surprise visit to apologise to the ball boy he pushed during Saturday’s game between Blackpool and Fleetwood Town.

Connor, centre, pictured with Sullay Kaikai, Nathan Delfouneso, Lewie Coyle and Wes Burns

Footage emerged on social media over the weekend of the Fleetwood defender appearing to shove Connor Turner as he attempted to retrieve the ball.

It came late on in the game as Fleetwood desperately attempted to claw themselves back into contention in their 3-1 defeat at Bloomfield Road.

Coyle surprised Connor, 16, by visiting St George’s School earlier today alongside Town teammate Wes Burns.

The 24-year-old Leeds United loanee also bought the Year 11 pupil a pair of tangerine boots.

Nathan Delfouneso and Sullay Kaikai also presented Connor with a signed Blackpool shirt

Blackpool, meanwhile, presented Connor with a signed shirt that was handed over to him by first-team players Nathan Delfouneso and Sullay Kaikai.

Connor said he was taken aback by the gesture and insists there are no hard feelings.

“It was just a heat of the moment thing,” Connor said.

“To be honest I probably would have done the same thing if I was playing in a team that was in that position and losing in the last minute.

“I’m happy that it’s been sorted out, there’s no hard feelings at all. It’s a great surprise and I’d like to thank both Blackpool and Fleetwood for organising it.”

Coyle says he was only too happy to offer his apologies to help resolve the situation.

“It was great to come and visit Connor to apologise to him," he said.

"It was the right thing to do and it was great Wes and the Blackpool players came along too.

"Obviously I realise I shouldn’t have grabbed the ball like I did. It was a poor decision in the heat of the moment but I’m glad we can resolve it with smiles on everybody’s faces.

"I’d like to thank his parents for allowing me to come and surprise him and say sorry.

“He was a great kid and told me he got his revenge by scoring two goals against Fleetwood Town Juniors on Sunday!”