Blackpool and Fleetwood Town condemn crowd trouble during Fylde coast clash at Bloomfield Road

Both Blackpool and Fleetwood Town have tonight released statements condemning the crowd disorder that marred Saturday’s Fylde coast clash at Bloomfield Road.

The main fracas occurred in the South West corner of Bloomfield Road

The weekend encounter had to be temporarily halted during the second half after supporters ran onto the pitch following Blackpool’s third goal of the game in their 3-1 victory.

Trouble ensued in the South West corner after two supporters confronted a Fleetwood fan that had invaded the pitch and evaded a number of stewards.

It came after a Blackpool supporter had entered the field of play to confront the away section as he celebrated Armand Gnanduillet’s goal.

While the game did eventually restart, a total of nine minutes of stoppage time were added on after the 90 minutes were up.

A number of seats were also damaged in the away end while the Fleetwood team coach was hit by missiles as it departed the stadium - smashing a window.

Footage also emerged online of Fleetwood defender Lewie Coyle appearing to push a young ball boy as he looked to retrieve the ball.

It is the second time in as many seasons that disorder has blighted this fixture, with dozens of Blackpool fans running onto the pitch back in April to celebrate their stoppage-time winner.

In statements released this evening, both clubs have committed to working with Lancashire Police to investigate the incidents.

“The club will not tolerate any form of unacceptable conduct and will take decisive action against anybody found guilty of committing a criminal offence,” Blackpool FC said.

Fleetwood repeated that stance, adding: “We are assisting with the authorities to identify culprits, in particular two men who assaulted a 16-year-old male on the pitch in front of the Fleetwood Town supporters - as well as those involved in attacking Fleetwood's team coach with bricks when leaving the stadium, smashing a window with the players and staff on board.”

If you have any information that may assist with inquiries, contact Lancashire Police on 01772 614444.