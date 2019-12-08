Fans fight on the pitch as trouble erupts at the Blackpool v Fleetwood game.

Have your say

Trouble flared at the Blackpool v Fleetwood match yesterday as supporters ran onto the pitch forcing police and stewards to intervene.

In one ugly incident, a pitch invader was chased by stewards as two rival fans also ran onto the playing surface to confront and fight the youth.

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson stops a fan

Stewards and police moved in as angry fans in the stadium were incited by the incident.

An eye witness said trouble erupted after Blackpool scored their third goal.

They said: "The game was temporarily halted for about two or three minutes after Blackpool scored their third goal.

"A Blackpool fan ran from the North Stand to confront the away supporters where a Fleetwood fan then did the same."

Rival fans fight on the pitch as stewards and police move in

He added: "He remained on the pitch for a good minute or so, evading a number of stewards and running quite close to goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, who he gave some abuse to.

"He ended up running towards the South Stand where two Blackpool fans ran onto the pitch and essentially assaulted him.

"A melee then broke out between the two sets of supporters in the South West corner before police and stewards finally brought the situation under control.

"The referee then added nine minutes of stoppage time after the ninety minutes were up.

Rivals fans fight on the pitch

"I saw the police take away the Fleetwood fan."

There were also a number of broken seats in the away end at full time.

And Fleetwood defender Lewie Coyle was also seen shoving a young ball boy to the ground.

Blackpool won the game 3-1.

A fan on the pitch

There was disorder at last season's game between the two teams when dozens of Blackpool fans ran onto the pitch to celebrate their stoppage time winner.