'Let's go for it': Neil Critchley tells his Blackpool players to embrace the challenge of crunch Sheffield United test

Three straight wins has fuelled hopes of a late play-off charge with 10 games of the season remaining.

If they do have any hopes of crashing the top six, the likelihood is they’ll have to take advantage of this evening’s game against a Blades side that currently occupy the final play-off spot.

Critchley, whose side sit six points adrift of Paul Heckingbottom’s men, is excited about the prospect of what this evening’s game might bring.

“It should be a fantastic evening, I can’t wait for it,” he said.

“If you had said to me there would only be six points difference between us and Sheffield United at this stage of the season I think we’d have taken that.

“Six points in front, I mean, not six points behind!

“But no, to be six points behind Sheffield United with 10 games to go, we’re in a good position, we’re in good form, we’ve won five out of our last six at home and we’ve only lost two of the last 11 games in the Championship.

“Those defeats were against Bournemouth and QPR, where we really should have got something from both of those games, so we’re in good form.

“But we’re up against a top team. I’ve seen them play a lot this season and I was really impressed when we were slightly fortunate to beat them away from home.

“I remember saying after that game I think they will improve and they’ll be in the top six come the end of the season and they are.

“They had a bad result at the weekend but that probably makes them even more dangerous.

“It’s a great challenge, but what a game and what an atmosphere it will be. We’ve got 10 games to go, so let’s go for it.”

Tonight’s opponents will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat to fellow play-off hopefuls Coventry City at the weekend.