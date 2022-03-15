‘His team has evolved’: Sheffield United boss impressed by Neil Critchley’s Blackpool

Heckingbottom brings his Blades side to Bloomfield Road tomorrow night in what is a crunch encounter at the top end of the division.

Sheffield United currently occupy the final play-off spot, but the Seasiders are only six points adrift in 14th having won their last three.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means the pressure is all on Heckingbottom’s side, who were beaten 4-1 by fellow promotion hopefuls Coventry City at the weekend.

Looking ahead to Wednesday night’s game and the dangers Blackpool pose, Heckingbottom said: “They might make passes at the back, but predominantly they will look to go forward and get the ball up to (Gary) Madine and get runners off that.

“Coventry caused us problems when they were very direct, although it might have been a different outlet with pace. But it’s certainly about the first ball and the second ball.

“This Blackpool side on Wednesday night, this is how they’ve been posing problems along with how and where they’ve been winning the ball back and set plays. It’s going to be a good test.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom

“They’re on a good run and I think Neil’s team has evolved.

“They had a really good start. Speaking from experience, I think you can put that down to newness, freshness, excitement and energy that comes with promotion.

“But credit to Neil, because his team has evolved over the following months to a point now where I’m seeing a good balance to it.

“He makes a couple of changes tactically but they still pose the same threats. He does it to adapt to the opposition, so his team has evolved to a place where you can see why they’ve won their last three.”

It’s fair to say Heckingbottom has been impressed with Critchley’s start to management, having kept a watchful eye on his progress.

“We’ve never faced each other before but we’ve had some conversations,” he added.