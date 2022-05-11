Legends' night to celebrate 30th anniversary of Blackpool's 1992 Wembley triumph

Blackpool’s Former Players’ Association (FPA) is hosting its fourth legends’ night later this month to pay tribute to Billy Ayre’s Division Four promotion winning team.

The Seasiders saw off Scunthorpe United on penalties at Wembley to clinch their return to England’s third tier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came a year on from their play-off heartbreak at the hands of Torquay United 12 months previous, where they were agonisingly beaten on spot-kicks.

The event will take place at the Stanley Matthews Suite at Bloomfield Road on Friday, May 20.

Steve McIlhargey, Mike Davies, Mitch Cook, Ian Gore, Phil Horner, Paul Groves, Grant Leitch, Jamie Murphy, Trevor Sinclair, Tony Rodwell, David Eyres, Mark Taylor and Chris Hedworth have all confirmed they will be attending.

Sadly Andy Garner is unlikely to make it as he’s still involved with Mansfield Town, who are currently preparing for the League Two play-offs.

It's 30 years since Blackpool won promotion via the Fourth Division play-offs

Gary Briggs, Mark Murray, Richie Bond and Paul Stoneman have also informed organisers they won’t be able to attend.

But Billy Ayre’s wife Elaine and his son David and daughter Rachel have been invited as guests of honour, while his backroom staff of Neil Bailey, Steve Redmond and Rickie Leighton are also expected to attend.

“It would be great if Pool fans could come along and have a really good night,” organiser John Cross from the FPA said.

“I have invited all the players from the Billy Ayre era and they are pretty much all coming along so it should be another cracking night.

“I know how much the players thought of Bill and I know the fans did too.

“Please get in touch to book your tickets.”

Tickets are priced at £30, which includes entertainment and a three-course meal. Tables of 10 or 12 are available.

The standard meal on offer is soup, chicken and cheesecake followed by tea and coffee.

The vegetarian option is red pepper and Asian vegetable Thai curry with rice.

Dress code is smart casual.