Former Blackpool youth coach Lee Camp has been listed as a possible contender for the vacant Accrington Stanley job.

Accrington have been on the search for a manager since parting with long-serving boss John Coleman who spent 10-years at the club after joining for a second spell. The Lancashire outfit are currently 16th in League Two having suffered relegation from League One last year, finishing 23rd.

They have been unable to mount a promotion push for an immediate response to the third tier and so owner Andy Holt made the decision to go in a different direction.

A variety of candidates have been listed with bookmaker Bet Victor and they have put the 39-year-old as the second in the running for the Wham Stadium gig with interim boss John Doolan the favourite. Camp has odds of 6/1, and whilst they aren't firm odds, he does rank high above some who have already had experience of management in senior football.

It was reported by EFL journalist Alan Nixon earlier this week that the Seasiders' under-21s coach Stephen Dobbie is a candidate for the post. Dobbie is said to be 'in the frame' along with Camp, who left Bloomfield Road for Accrington in October.

Camp was at Blackpool as a coach for the under-16s, and stood in for Dobbie whilst he took charge of the first-team last season. The experienced shot-stopper departed for Accrington in October, taking up the role as Professional Development Phase Coach, and has been in that position for six months.

The Derby-born shot-stopper retired from playing in 2022 with his last club being Wrexham. A 20-year playing career saw him make more than 500 appearances in professional football and he has made the most appearances of any goalkeeper since the inception of the Championship.